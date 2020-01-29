Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,339% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

