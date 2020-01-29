Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BorgWarner Put Options (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,224 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,147% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 4,617,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.