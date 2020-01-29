Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ryder System Put Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,925 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the average daily volume of 549 put options.

R stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 153,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 443.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,302 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

