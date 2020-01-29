Stipend Price Reaches $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 95.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $203,855.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01326213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00204423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

