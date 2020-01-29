Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 961 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. 14,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

