Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 238.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 112,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 33.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.31.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.