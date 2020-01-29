Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,265 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Covanta by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,456 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.