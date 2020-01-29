Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

NYSE RACE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.35. 5,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $109.77 and a one year high of $175.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

