Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,025. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

