Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA WBII remained flat at $$25.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from WBI BullBear Global Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

