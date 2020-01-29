Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of STL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

