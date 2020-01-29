Sterling Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

