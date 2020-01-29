Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.89 on Wednesday, reaching $1,458.45. 504,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,395.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,271.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

