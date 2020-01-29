State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. 19,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,645. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $72.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

