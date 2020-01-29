State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,046. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.