State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.93. 32,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.