State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 295,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.