State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Loews by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

L traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 180,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.