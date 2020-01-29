State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.68 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

