State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.21 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after buying an additional 619,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 450,795 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,084,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 37,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

