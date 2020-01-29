State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock remained flat at $$349.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $350.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

