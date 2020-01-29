Startcoin Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $121,588.00 and $8.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

