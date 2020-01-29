Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.41 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 11,856,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

