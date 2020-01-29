Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

TSE STN traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 31.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.35. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

