St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.65

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 21539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%.
St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
