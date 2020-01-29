St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.65

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 21539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 52.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

