SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR alerts:

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR stock remained flat at $$1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.