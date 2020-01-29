Sphere Hits Market Cap of $971,415.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $971,415.00 and approximately $4,387.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047015 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00069053 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,467.07 or 1.00731798 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00035780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

