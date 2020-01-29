Spectrum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,667.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $45,007.00 and $29,667.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00653769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007787 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.