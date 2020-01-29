SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Qvr LLC

Qvr LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 0.2% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Qvr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

