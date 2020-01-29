SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. 43,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,673. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

