SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,880. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

