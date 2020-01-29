Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1798925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

