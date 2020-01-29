Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

