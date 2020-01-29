Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

