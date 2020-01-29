Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.