Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SNOA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,178. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.70%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

