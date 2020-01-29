Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.74

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.74 and traded as high as $31.32. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 1,055,636 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is A$28.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33.

In other news, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo bought 1,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.07 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of A$29,070.00 ($20,617.02).

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

