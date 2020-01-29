Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price

Headlines about Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Warehouse REIT earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON WHR opened at GBX 117 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.07. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 47,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

