Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Acquires $14,570.00 in Stock

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $14,570.00.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 5,400 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,474.00.

Shares of SODI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

