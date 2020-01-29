SOL Capital Management CO Has $705,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $147.29. 17,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $115.99 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

