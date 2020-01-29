SOL Capital Management CO Has $418,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 420,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 309,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,009,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $115.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5168 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

