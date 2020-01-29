SOL Capital Management CO Buys 117 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in McKesson were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in McKesson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,239. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

