SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,510,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,162,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,684 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 285.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 813,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,023,000 after acquiring an additional 757,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

