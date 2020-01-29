Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €35.50 ($41.28) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.64 ($39.11).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €29.55 ($34.36) on Wednesday. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €34.19 ($39.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

