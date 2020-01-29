Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 251,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $7,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.83. 3,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,264. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.