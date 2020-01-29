SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $379,559.00 and approximately $48,205.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,296,080,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,762,993,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.