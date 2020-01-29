SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.
SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.
Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $96.39.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.
