SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $19,906,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

