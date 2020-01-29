SL Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,638 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after buying an additional 2,898,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 9,160.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,413 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after buying an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 428.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 694,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 95,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. Plains GP’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 68.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

