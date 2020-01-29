SL Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 3.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

