Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. 797,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,823. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.